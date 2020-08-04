Joe Rendon Garza, 82, of Port Lavaca, with his family by his side, sleeping peacefully found the pearly gates unlocked and climbed the stairway to heaven to be with his Lord and Savior Thursday, July 30, 2020. He was born July 4, 1938 in Port Lavaca to Jose and Dora Rendon Garza.
Joe was a man of integrity. He believed in God and believed he could be a successful homebuilder. He graduated high school in 1956 and served in the U.S. Air Force. He worked at Union Carbide and also operated his successful new home construction business, JRG Construction, with the help of family, for more than 40 years.
His greatest joy was spending time with his family and grandchildren. He was most proud attending his grandchildren’s academic events and was their biggest fan at their athletic events. His grandchildren will fondly remember him and the life lessons he taught them.
Zachary: I remember being at grandpa’s cabinet shop and working with him. I looked up to him and he taught me so much. He showed me character and to be responsible. He shaped me into who I am today. Grandpa I can’t thank you enough.
Precille: I was my popo’s baby doll. I have special memories of him. I remember one evening I refused to eat my dinner and popo said he would call “Santa” to not bring me presents. I told him he didn’t have his phone number and before I knew it, I was talking to “Santa” and after I hung up, I ate my dinner. I will never forget my wonderful popo. He was my biggest fan in life. He taught me never to settle and to always be a better me.
Hannah: I always loved when we would show him our report cards and he would be so proud when we made good grades and rewarded us with $20. It made me always want to make him proud and do my best.
Haleigh: Grandpa showed me how to start drafting houses and this led me to become an Architectural Engineer.
BJ: I remember popo always being loving and greeting me with a hug or a pat on the back when he walked in the house. He always asked how we were doing in school. He taught us to always do our best in everything we did.
In December 1978, Joe met Pauline, the love of his life and they married June 8, 1979. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Pauline Garza; sons, Mark, Joseph and Oscar; daughters, Velma, Elise, Joy (John Cardona); sister, Lois Garza; grandchildren, Zachary, Precille, Hannah, Haleigh, BJ, Alyssa and Rebekah; great-grandchildren: Noah, Emma, Aiden, Jett, Blake, Leland and Aceson.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Reynaldo Garza.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, Aug. 5, with a Rosary recited at noon at Grace Funeral Chapel, 1604 W. Austin St. in Port Lavaca. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf, located at 415 W. Austin St.in Port Lavaca, with Fr. Tommy Chen officiating. Interment will follow at Port Lavaca Cemetery. Social distancing and masks are required.
Honoring Joe as pallbearers are his two heroes, grandsons Zachary Gonzales and BJ Cardona, his favorite Uncle Frank Rendon’s grandsons, Frank Rendon, Jerry Rendon, Bryan Pattillo and cousin, Abel Rendon. Honorary pallbearers are Ricky Rendon, Edward Rendon and Lee Buchanan.
The family thanks Lee and Edward for the many hospital visits, Dr. Eliezer Castaneda, Dr. Mau-Shong Lin, Dr. D.K. Parikh, Dr. M.H. Sabbagh, Victoria Kidney & Dialysis Associates, Dr. Malik, Dr. George, Dr. Du, the staff and nurses at Davita Dialysis Clinic of Port Lavaca. Also, to the wonderful nurses, lab and x-ray techs at Detar Healthcare Systems who were kind and caring like family during his many hospital stays and to Hospice of South Texas.
And lastly, thank you to Coach Whitaker for bringing back the joy of Sandcrabs Football. Joe always looked forward to watching his Sandcrabs on Friday night.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to OLG Capital Campaign or Davita Dialysis Clinic of Port Lavaca (361-552-3800).
