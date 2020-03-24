John E. Paul passed away March 20, 2020 at the age of 91. He was born March 10, 1929 in Port Lavaca to the late John and Viva Paul.
He had several jobs during and after high school, including a printer’s assistant at his father’s printing shop, The Port Lavaca Wave. After high school, he entered the U.S. Army and qualified for the Signal Corp. He spent most of his two years going to school and was honorably discharged at rank of Corporal.
He returned home to Port Lavaca and eventually owned The Port Lavaca Lumber and Hardware Company for many years. During this time, he became president of the Port Lavaca Planning Board, vice-president of the Noon Day Lion’s Club and was a director of The Port Lavaca Chamber of Commerce. Before retirement he was employed by The Calhoun County School District in charge of stock supplies. He and Marlene enjoyed good music and dancing. They were especially fond of winning numerous dance contests in Corpus Christi, Austin and the crossroads area. He was an avid collector of Frank Sinatra and Dallas Cowboy memorabilia. He and His wife of 61 years are probably Jitterbugging in Heaven today.
He is survived by his son James (Flo), of Oyster Creek; brother Bob (Sandy), of Port Lavaca; sister, Marion, of Cincinnati, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marlene; two sons, Jeffrey, Jerry (Joan); two sisters, Nancy (Jerry) Moles; and twin sister, Jaque (Lawson) Wall, of Friendswood.
A memorial service is pending.
