John Henry “Killer” Williams passed away July 19, 2021 at home with his wife and three dogs by his side. He was born Nov. 10, 1954 to the late Jesse Williams Sr. and Opal Scott Williams.
John worked on dredge for King Fisher as a young man in the oilfield in the 1980’s. He was a commercial fisherman and spent most of his life on the water. He was often seen in town taking his dogs for daily rides.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Tippit; his beloved dogs; brothers, Jesse “Jaybird” Williams Jr. and Gregory Williams (Elizabeth); nieces, Alicia Vasquez (David) and Deanna Williams; and great niece, Harley Williams.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law Betty Raby Williams.
John was cremated and his ashes will be set free in Matagorda Bay.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.