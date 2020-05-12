John Michael Finster, 65 of Seadrift, went to be with the Lord, April 15, 2020. John was born Aug. 9, 1954 in Port Lavaca to the late John Charles and Annie Elizabeth Block Finster.
John married his love, Debra Henson, December 19, 1980. They have been happily married for more than 39 years. Together they have three children. John worked for more than 33 years for King Fisher Marine in pipeline construction. For the past 10 years, he has been an independent pipeline inspector.
He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He enjoyed spending time with his loving family. John enjoyed a good long motorcycle ride, weekend camping and feeling a big fish pulling on his line by the water’s edge. He will be deeply missed.
John is survived by his loving wife, Debra Finster, of Seadrift; daughter, Michelle Marie McClane and her husband, Josh of Von Ormy; sons, James Patrick Finster and his wife, Stacey, of Victoria, John Aaron Finster, of Denver, Colorado; brother, Kenneth Walker Finster and his wife, Dwana, of Seadrift; grandchildren: Alexandra, Lillianna, Camden, Brennan and Kadence, along with numerous other loving family members and friends.
A memorial services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, May 16, at Grace Funeral Chapel in Port Lavaca.
