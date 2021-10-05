Jose Ernesto Sanchez Chavez, age 60, passed away Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. He was born Nov. 6, 1960 in Durango, Mexico to the late Emelia Sanchez de Chavez and Jose Trinidad Chavez.
Jose is survived by his daughters, Andrea Torres (Jorge), Sandra Lee (Tanner) and Christina Chavez (Dustin Green); sons, Isaac Chavez (Alisha), Jose Ernesto Chavez Jr. and Alejandro; sisters, Lupita Chavez and Emelia Mendoza; brothers: Joaquin Chavez, Ignacio Chavez, Lalo Chavez, Aucencio Chavez and Trino Chavez; and grandchildren: Alexia, Jorge, Jaidence, Jaiyven, Kaidasen, Jeighton, Dustin Jr., Rilynce, Cristiano, Raelyn and Kyrie.
Jose was preceded in death by his parents and several brothers and sisters.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home with a Rosary recited at 7 p.m. A funeral Mass will occur at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church. Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. at Port O’Connor Cemetery.
