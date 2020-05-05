Jose “Joe” Guzman went home to Jesus April 24, 2020 at the age of 75. He was born Dec. 24, 1944 to Pioquinto and Antonia Guzman in Austwell.
He is survived by his wife, Yolanda Guzman, brothers, Augustine (Jovita) Guzman, Thomas Guzman, Julian Guzman and Martin Guzman, sisters, Amelia Garcia, Teresa Ybarra and Ester Guzman; ten children: son, Gilbert (Deanna) Delgado, son, Jose (Christina) D Guzman Jr., daughter, Rebecca (Ernest) Trevino, daughter, Margaret (Juan Anguiano) Guzman, daughter, Ruby (James) Middleton, daughter, Norma (Steve) Trevino, son, Sammy Guzman, son, Eddie, (Carla) Guzman, son, Jessie, (Angelica) Guzman, and daughter, Julye Guzman; 27 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Jose was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Mary DeJesus Delgado, Virginia Mendoza and Consuelo Gonzales; brother, JuanManuel Guzman; and grandson, Aramis K Anderson.
Due to the Covid-19 his services will be schedule for a later date. When services are planned there will not be a viewing.
