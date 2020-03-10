Joseph Ray Custer was born Aug. 1, 1938 to Arthur Ray and Laura Mae Duncan Custer at the Aransas Wildlife Refuge in Aransas County where his father was their first federal game warden. He passed away at home March 6, 2020, at the age of 81.
Joe attended Placedo Elementary School after the family moved to Victoria County to farm at Lake Placedo. He graduated from Bloomington High School with honors in 1956. He earned an associate of arts degree from Victoria College in 1960 and attended Texas A&M and Texas A&I universities. He was well known as a professional rodeo saddle-bronc rider and cattle rancher. On Feb. 25, 1962, Joe married Janet York, of Victoria. They were married 58 years and were members of the First United Methodist Church of Port Lavaca.
He is survived by his wife; son, Kenneth Ray (Sarah) Custer, of Vanderbilt; and daughters, Molly Jo (George) Drazic, of Austin, and Rae Lynn (Homie) Rowe, of Pearland; and eight grandchildren: Alexander, Evan, and Miles Drazic, David Cole, Richard and Corey Rowe, Monica Sierra and Sarah Stoneking.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Rocky Ryan and Darrell D. Custer; and sister, Annie Marie Lester.
Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home on Newlin Street in Port Lavaca. A celebration of life will follow from 7-8 p.m. Burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 12, at Tivoli Cemetery in Tivoli.
Contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Port Lavaca, Texas, 814 N. San Antonio Street, Port Lavaca, Texas 77979; New Century Hospice, 1908 N. Laurent, Suite 570, Victoria, Texas 77901; or to Tivoli Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 329, Tivoli, Texas 77990.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
