Juan A. “Mohawk” Baldera, 71, of Port Lavaca, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2021. He was born Dec. 3, 1949 in Charco to the late Tranquilino and Isabel Baldera.
Juan loved Tejano Music and playing guitar. He was a cook for Shell Fish and Wagon Train Restaurants in Port Lavaca and Sizzlers Restaurant in Pasadena.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret Baldera of Port Lavaca; sons, Johnny “YoYo” Baldera, Ricky Baldera and Sammy Baldera, all of Port Lavaca; twin brother, Pete Baldera (Martha), of Port Lavaca; sisters, Rosa Navarro (Refugio), of Port Lavaca, and Eloisa Garcia, of San Marcos.
He is also survived by 19 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren, whom he loved dearly. His memory will live on forever in their hearts.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Amelia Baldera; brothers, Joe and Tivo Baldera; sisters, Maria Vasquez and Dora Cavazos.
Visitation began from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, at Grace Funeral Chapel, in Port Lavaca. Funeral services were at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2, at Grace Funeral Chapel. Burial followed at Port Lavaca Cemetery.
Pallbearers were grandsons: Anthony, Alex, Ricky, Israel, Chris, Jonah and Jakob Baldera. Honorary pallbearers were Miguel Segovia, Tony Fuentes and Angel Fuentes.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneral home.net.
Arrangements and Services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Chapel in Port Lavaca. 361-552-1705.
