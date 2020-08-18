Juan Antonio “Tony” Lopez Guardado, 52, of Houston, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. He was born May 25, 1968 in La Libertad Talnique, El Salvador to Neftaly Guardado of El Salvador and the late Maria Luisa Guardado.
He is survived by his wife, Victoria Martinez Lopez, of Houston; daughters, Mia Martinez,
Mya Martinez and Mariah Martinez Lopez, all of Houston; sons, Joshua Perez, Jonathan Lopez and Victor Martinez Lopez, all of Houston; sisters, Ermelinda Lopez Guardado and Luisa Edelmira Lopez Guardado, of El Salvador; brothers, Alfredo Lopez Guardado, Enrique Lopez Guardado, and twin brother, Carlos Lopez Guardado, all of El Salvador; grandchildren, Vallery Perez, of Port Lavaca, and Amelia Perez, of Houston.
Visitation will begin from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, with a Rosary recited at 6 p.m. at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Port Lavaca. Visitation will resume at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, with a funeral Mass celebrated at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Port Lavaca. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery in Port Lavaca.
Pallbearers are Philip Perez, Amilcar Avalos, David Campos, Francisco Paz, Jose Garcia and Javier Campos.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300.
