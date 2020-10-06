Lifelong resident of Calhoun County, Juaniece Marek Madden, born Jan. 10, 1933 at Six Mile to Henry and Winnie Marek, passed from this life Sept. 22, 2020.
She is survived by her sister, Hallie Bonorden (Thomas) and two nephews, Kenneth Marek and Glenn Marek, many relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis R. Madden; parents; brother, Kenneth H. Marek; sister-in-law, Rose Marek; and nephew, David Bonorden.
She graduated from Port Lavaca High School in 1950 as valedictorian of her class. She was the first woman appointed to serve on the hospital board and was 2006 Calhoun County Woman of the Year. She served on the boards of directors of Senior Citizens Foundation, Calhoun County Senior Citizens, Mainstreet, Calhoun County Taxpayers League, Golden Crescent Workforce Center, The Harbor and Calhoun County Humane Society.
She married Lewis R. Madden Jan. 19, 1951 and together they operated a hardware store and theatre in Seadrift until 1987. After retiring, they lived on their farm on Hwy. 238 and were both were active in community projects. During their retirement they traveled extensively overseas and in the United States.
Funeral Services were held Sept. 28 at First United Methodist Church with burial following at Greenlawn Gardens.
The family asks in lieu of flowers; send donations to Calhoun County Senior Citizens Assoc. Inc. P.O. Box 128, Port Lavaca, TX 77979; First United Methodist Church of Port Lavaca; or Calhoun County Humane Society, PO Box 1505, Port Lavaca or the Calhoun County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1505, Port Lavaca, Texas 77979, or The Harbor.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.