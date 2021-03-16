Juanita Calzada, 70, of Port Lavaca, passed away Feb. 28, 2021. She was born July 30, 1950 in Port Lavaca to Cipriano Calzada Sr. and Aurora Farias.
Juanita is survived by her husband, Jose V. Montenegro; daughters: Julia Maseda (Ernest), Taurina Gonzalez (Samuel), Georgina Mendoza (Jose), Yvonne Lozano (Antonio); and son, Felipe Lozano (Dede); sisters: Angelina Calzada, Angelica Partida, Amelia Silvas, Martina Flores and Maryann Balboa; brothers, Jose Calzada, Antonio Calzada and Gabriel Calzada Sr., as well as her seventeen grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Karlos C. Lozano; and brothers, Alonzo Calzada and Cipriano Calzada Jr.
Services were held March 7, under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.