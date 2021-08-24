Juanita Perez Herrera, also known as “Janie”, passed away Aug. 14, 2021 in Corpus Christi. She was born Dec. 20, 1963, in Galveston to the late Juan and Concepcion Perez, however, she was raised in Port Lavaca.
Janie is survived by her loving husband, Juan Herrera; and their three children, Gabriella Herrera, 19, Cielo Herrera, 18, and Juan Maximo Herrera, 17, all currently of Aransas Pass. Janie is also survived by her sister, Dora P. Gutierrez; and brother, Albert Perez, both of Houston.
She leaves behind several nieces and nephews, whom she adored. They include: Elizabeth Caldera, of Austin, Pedro Daniel Gutierrez, of Houston, Veronica Perez, who is currently serving our country in the United States Army, Angel Perez, Daniel Perez and Albert Perez. Janie was preceded in death by her parents. She will be dearly missed by all her family and friends.
A visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Port Lavaca. Continued visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, with a burial to follow at Port Lavaca Cemetery.
