Judi Elaine Lerma Guzman passed away Aug. 2, 2020. She was born Oct. 14, 1959 to Helen Minjares Lerma and Joaquin Elizondo Lerma.
She is survived by her father; daughter, Melanie Arredondo; son Nicholas Cantu (Stephanie); sisters: Lydia Ann Aviles (Raymond), Frances Schmidt (Ron), Rebecca J. Orta (Edward), Patricia Pena (Rudy); and brother, Henry Frank Lerma (Jodi). She is also survived by nine grandchildren: Damion Ray, Isaac Joaquin Longoria, Nalia Elaine, Penelope Hope and Augustine Jeffery Arredondo, Genesis Sierra, Gaige Ayden, Mason Cole and Tegan Renee Cantu.
She was preceded in death by her mother, and brother, Michael Joaquin Lerma.
Funeral services will be held with a Rosary 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17, at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church with Rev. James Dvorak officiating. A private burial will be held at a later date.
The family is asking for attendees to respect social distancing and wear a facemask.
