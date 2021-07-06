Julio “Chulo” Garcia, 60, of Port Lavaca, passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021. He was born Sept. 16, 1960 in Port Lavaca to Willie Garcia and Amelia Lara.
Julio was a hardworking man who worked as a shrimper in his early years and later as a painter for 24 years at Calhoun County ISD and Victoria ISD. He retired from CCISD in August 2020. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, willingness to help others, his strong work ethic, and all around wonderful personality.
Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife, Yvonne Guerrero; son, Julio Joel Garcia, of Port Lavaca; sisters: Mary Ann Carriles, of Port Lavaca, Ofelia Garcia, of Victoria, Betty Barrientes, of Port Lavaca, Virginia Mireles, of Georgetown, Olga Garcia, of Victoria, Gloria Ovalle, of Victoria; brothers, Rudy Garcia, of Bryan, Willie L. Garcia, of Victoria, Lupe Garcia, of Navasota, David Joe (Buffy) Garcia, of Victoria, and Louis Casas, of Houston.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, David Garcia, Israel Garcia and Roger Garcia; and sisters, Linda Villarreal and Amelia Ann Pecina.
A visitation was held from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Port Lavaca the Holy Rosary recited at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue at 10:15 Wednesday, July 7, at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Port Lavaca with a Mass at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Port Lavaca Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Rudy Garcia, David Joe (Buffy) Garcia, Willie L. Garcia, Louis Casas, Lonnie Paul Carriles and Albert Barrientes. Julio’s nieces and nephews will act as honorary pallbearers.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the wonderful staff at Harbor Hospice, Detar Hospital, Houston Methodist Hospital, Dr. Brian Contreras, and Dr. Akshay Shetty for the care that was received.
Services under the care and direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home.
