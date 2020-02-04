Justo Raul Chavana, 69, of Rockport, went to be with the Lord Dec. 23, 2019 after a lengthy illness. He was surrounded by family and friends at the time of his death in Corpus Christi. He was born Nov. 5, 1950 in Falfurrias to Adan and Bertha Chavana.
After graduating from Calhoun High School in his hometown of Port Lavaca, Justo served in the Marine Corp. in Vietnam. Upon returning, he came to the Lord birthing Jordan Ministry in the early 1980’s spreading the gospel to over 65 countries and building churches in Mexico.
Justo is survived by his wife, Laura; daughters Jaymie and Abbye (Kyle Cox); son, Jarrod (Michelle); his parents; brothers: Larry (Jessica), Dennis (Theresa Smith), Alonzo (Karen), Danny (Melissa); sisters: Bertha “Bidi” (Bo) and Laurie (Raul); grandchildren: Jenna, Erica, Lindsey, Camille, Caleb, Aaron (Christi), Brian, Rachel, and three great-grandchildren, Bryan, Addi and Meckenzie. Two days after Justo passed, he was joined in heaven by his great-grandniece, Anabel Christine Villarreal.
The Chavana family would like to honor their son at a memorial service with ministry and military honors provided by the (VFW) Veterans of Foreign Wars at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at New Beginnings Church, located at 301 Alcoa Dr. in Port Lavaca. A balloon release will follow the service. Family and friends are invited to the memorial celebration of life for Justo.
The Chavana family would like to thank all the medical team at Doctors Regional and Angel Bright Hospice of Corpus Christi and the two gentlemen who came to anoint Justo, all family, ministers and friends who went beyond to help assist in any manner with all the prayers and visitations. You have touched the family’s hearts forever. Special thanks to Christa Springer for 24/7 care providing in illness and appointments as well as caring for Justo’s beloved dogs, Chica and Jordan. Also Special thanks to his trusted employee Luis for his visits and 24/7 homestead care, and Gracie his accountant for keeping Jordan Ministry running smoothly.
Honorary Ball bearers are his brothers, Larry, Dennis, Alonzo, Danny; including his Military Comrades Baby Joe Sandoval, Rene Torres, Noe Torres and Joe Orneles .
Donations will be designated to Justo’s last planned trip to the Children living in the dumps of Mexico.
