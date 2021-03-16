Karen Kelley LaBarbera, age 69, passed away peacefully March 8, 2021 in her home in Port Lavaca. She was born Oct. 27, 1951 in Robstown to Martha Kelley and the late William “Bud” Kelley.
She graduated from Bishop High School in 1970. Karen lived and raised her two children in Corpus Christi. She married Nick LaBarbera in 1991. They lived together in Caldwell for many years before moving to Port Lavaca. The two shared a love for sports, outdoors and being around friends and family. Karen worked for many years as a computer technician, drill team instructor and tennis coach before retiring.
Karen was an amazing mother, wife, daughter and a friend to many. She loved her time fishing, golfing and bowling. She passed her appreciation of sports to her children and was their number one fan in the stands and in their life. She was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful, fun-filled memories.
Karen never met a stranger and was always bringing the fun to everyone she encountered. As a friend said, “Karen is already bringing the crazy to a flock of angels.”
She is survived by her husband, Nick LaBarbera; son, Brooks Kieschnick and his wife, Danielle, and their two children; her daughter, Kelley Kieschnick Hellums, and her husband, Travis, and their four children. She is also survived by Nick’s children, Tina Quaschnik, her husband, Phil, and their two children; Debbie Rushing, her husband, Ron, and their two children; Teri Sullivan, her husband, Sean, and their six children; and Nicholas LaBarbera, his wife, Kim, and their two children. Together, Karen and Nick enjoyed 18 grandchildren. Their blended family is extremely close which was influenced by Karen’s annual “mandatory” family gatherings. Karen is also survived by her sister, Judie Kelley Manning; her mother, Martha Kelley, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Sharon Kelley Meadors, and father, William “Bud” Kelley.
There will be a celebration of life at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at Hatchbend Country Club in Port Lavaca.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Karen’s name to Hospice of South Texas at www.hospiceofsouthtexas.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.