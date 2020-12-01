Katherine Garza, 44, passed away Nov. 23, 2020. Danielle was born March 12, 1976 in Aransas Pass to Bobby Gene Gray and Marilyn Sue Woody.
Danielle was a head cashier employed by HEB. She was a resident of Port Lavaca and former resident of Ingleside. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend who will be missed by all who knew her.
Survivors include her beloved husband, Raul Bazan Garza, of Port Lavaca; sons: Tyler Keith Wright and Klayton Rey Garza, both of Port Lavaca; stepson, Saul Garza, of Port Lavaca; stepdaughters, Criselda Perez, of Port Lavaca, Elvira Tijerina, of Victoria, and Elizabeth, of Seadrift; brothers, Tyrone Gray (Vickie), of Mississippi; sisters: Angela Squyres (David) and Dawn Mungia (Felix), both of Port Lavaca; nieces: Jaedyn Mungia, Marilyn Mungia, Kayla Squyres and Kelly Squryes; nephews: Draven Adame, Dustin Squyres and Cody Gray; and five step-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A Visitation was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at Resthaven Funeral Home Chapel. A chapel service was held at 1 p.m. Burial followed at Prairie View Cemetery in Aransas Pass.
Pallbearers were Tyler K. Wright, Klayton R. Garza, Draven Adame, Dustin G. Squyres, Derrick Zamora and Christian Zamora.
Honorary pallbearers were Raul B. Garza, David G. Squyres, Felix E. Mungia and Tyrone G. Gray.
Guestbook available online at www.resthavenfunerals.com
Arrangements and care entrusted to Resthaven Funeral Home, Aransas Pass.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.