Kendall Kirk Howlett, 69, of Port Lavaca, passed away March 2, 2021 in Port Lavaca. He was born Feb. 9, 1952 in Dallas to Nancy and Keith Howlett.
Kirk graduated from high school in Beeville. He joined the United States Marine Corp in 1972 and proudly served three years. He kept in contact with several of his Military buddies and they maintained that close camaraderie. One of his proudest moments was when his first grandchild, Kaleb Stringham, joined the Marines as well and he was able to attend his boot camp graduation in 2014.
Kirk spent many years in Robstown and Banquete where he owned and operated a small convenience store before following his parents to Port Lavaca after they bought Whites BBQ in 1981. He became business partners with his parents and also got his captain’s license and became an off shore fishing guide, Kwik Way Charter Service, which he partnered with Chuck Carter, which he enjoyed for over 25 years.
He was an all-around fun loving guy who hated confrontation and never met a stranger. He was an animal lover and he and his English bulldog, Sophie, were literally attached at the hip. They enjoyed daily afternoon drives through town in his truck. Kirk also kept canned dog food in his truck and fed the neighborhood basset hound, Molly, who came running when she saw his truck drive up to the restaurant. He enjoyed several hobbies over the years including bowling, riding motorcycles and playing softball. The years of offshore fishing took a toll on his body and he eventually had to give up most of his passions as his back gave him a lot of trouble. Kirk retired from the daily work at Whites BBQ in 2019 but could still be seen there daily at lunchtime sitting at “the round table” visiting with all the customers.
Kirk is survived by his daughters, Krystal Stringham (Butch), Tommie Howlett and Melanie Samayoa (Moises), and his only son Kraigg Howlett (Debbie); brother, Bruce Howlett (Tammy); grandchildren: Kaleb, Matthew (Hailey), Levi, Jax and Kirk Stringham, Gavin, Devin and Blake Howlett, Jaden, Kendall and Kamilla Samayoa, and great-granddaughter, Everly Stringham; and his most favorite companion, his beloved bulldog, Sophie Ray.
Visitation was held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. A memorial service is at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 10, at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. Kirk will be cremated and taken fishing at a later date.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
