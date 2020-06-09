Kenneth G. Smith, 83, formerly of Seadrift, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, surrounded by family in Midland. He was born July 23, 1936 to Woodrow and Ida Mae Smith in Seadrift.
Kenneth graduated from Port Lavaca High School in 1954 and worked 35 years for Alcoa in Point Comfort as a maintenance mechanic. He married his best friend Kathy Wooldridge Dec. 20, 1985.
Upon retirement, Kenneth and Kathy moved to the Rio Grande Valley where they spent 12 years doing missions work in Mexico. He was an active member and served on the board of trustees of Fisherman’s Chapel in Port O’Connor. He also served as Sunday school superintendent. He was active in the Port Lavaca Bowling League and traveled competing nationally. He will be remembered for his love for the Lord and his passion to see others come to know Him.
He is survived by his four sons: Tim Smith, of Romance, Arizona, Kevin and wife, Karen, of Cabot, Arizona, Shawn and wife, Janet, of Grand Blanc, Michingan, and Brad and wife, Pam of Midland; one sister, Joy Stockwell of Ardmore, Oklahoma; as well as grandchildren: Dustin Smith, Miranda Sweeney, Ashley Hearn, Allison Lewis, Andy Smith, Brandon Smith, Payton Smith, Ashton Smith, AJ Smith, Abigail Smith, Gabriel Smith; and six great-grandchildren.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy; his parents; and one great-granddaughter.
The family held visitation from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 4, at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. Graveside services to celebrate his life were held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 5, at Seadrift Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Fisherman’s Chapel – World Missions Fund, Port O’Connor, TX.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
