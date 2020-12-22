Larry Cook Jr., 57, of Olivia passed away Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. He was born Dec. 15, 1963 in New Braunfels to Larry Gene Cook Sr. and Carol Pierce.
Larry worked for Formosa for more than 20 years as a chemical operator and was very dedicated to his job. When he wasn’t working, he enjoyed spending time with his family and grandkids and going hunting or fishing.
He is survived by his wife, Janie Cook; mother, Carol Walton; children, Larry Gene “Trase” Cook III, Ryan Neal Cook, Cristin Cook, Jessica Staley and Reuben Carrizales; grandchildren, Markus, Bailey, Jonathan and Emberly Cook; two brothers and one sister, David Lloyd Cook, Joseph Allen Garrett, and Diana Gay Rodriguez; and many aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Juanita Fields; aunt, Darlene Potter; uncles, Sonny Potter and Manuel Garcia; and his father.
A visitation will be held m noon to 2 p.m. followed by funeral services at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Olivia Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Mark Rodriguez, Joseph Garrett, Fred Green, Cameron Giese, Jodie Koonce and Jason Williams.
