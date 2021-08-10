Larry Larbalestrier passed away Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021 at the age of 73. He was born June 8, 1948 in East Orange, New Jersey to Elmon and Beatrice Larbalestrier.
Larry served in the US Army during the Vietnam Era. He was a charter captain who enjoyed fishing and did fishing charters. He was active in sports, car racing, NHRA and hunting.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Audrey Larbalestrier; son, David (Nina) Larbalestrier; daughter, Amanda (Keith) Renshaw and stepson, Jason (Bryanne) Adler; brother, Matthew (Paline) Larbalestrier, and grandchildren: Felicity, Bradon, and Carson Renshaw and Brinn Adler.
Larry was preceded in death by his father, Elmon Larbalestrier, mother, Beatrice Nolan, and sister Suzette Height.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, at Grace Funeral Chapel in Port Lavaca, with Pastor John Fisher officiating.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
