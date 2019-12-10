Lawrence “Larry” Joseph Stavinoha, 75, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 in Houston. Larry was born April 29, 1944 in Austin. He was adopted as an infant by Victor C. Stavinoha and wife, Rosie Sablatura Stavinoha of Ganado.
Larry worked in Pearland as a heavy equipment operator and then opened Stavinoha’s Country Smokehouse. Larry was a 3rd degree member of the Knights of Columbus in Pearland. He loved fishing; had a contagious smile; loved family, people, cooking and entertaining; he never met a stranger. You could find him riding his golf cart to visit every neighbor in Port Alto and he was the best story teller ever.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Glenda Hayes Stavinoha, who he called his Angel; son, Lawrence “Buddy” Stavinoha Jr. (Leann Stavinoha); daughter, Brandi Flanakin (partner, Jason Isleib); half-sister, Mavaureen Thibodeaux; and three grandchildren, Tyler Stavinoha, Weston Stavinoha and Jaci Flanakin.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Dolores Stavinoha Bubela; and brother-in-law, Adolph Bubela.
Visitation was held from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home in Port Lavaca with a Rosary recited at 3:30 in the chapel. A funeral mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Port Lavaca with Fr. Tommy Chen officiating. Burial followed in Ganado Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Tyler Stavinoha, Weston Stavinoha, Jaci Flanakin, Wayne Bubela, Douglas Bubela, Jeremy Crist, Randy Bubela, Donald Brown, David Koester, Laval Boling, Ronnie Novosad and Jim Novosad.
Memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of the Gulf Capital Campaign, St. Ann’s Building Repair Fund in Point Comfort or the American Lung Association.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at richardsoncolonial.com.
