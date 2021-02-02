Lawrence Wayne “Larry” Wendel, 69, of Sedalia, passed away Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 at Bothwell Regional Health Center. He was born Feb. 24, 1951, in Yoakum, a son of the late Clement and Pearl T. (Berger) Wendel.
Larry was married to Matilda Mikel “Mike” Helland, who preceded him in death, May 6, 2000. He was a 1969 graduate of Calhoun High School. He served his country honorably in the United State Air Force 1970-1974. He worked in maintenance at Tyson Foods until retirement. Larry loved to fish, especially for Spoonbill. He made much of his own tackle, a skill he learned from his father and he also enjoyed camping.
He is survived by four daughters: Angela Welch (Daniel) and Lauren Wells (Jason), both of Texas, Melinda Allain, of Florida, and Bridgett Wendel, of Missouri; three siblings, Donald Wendel, and his wife, Virginia, of Sedalia, Richard Wendel, and his wife, Sharon, of Teague, and Clementine “Jo” Chanek, of Victoria; several nieces and nephews, including his caregiver and special niece, Tana Murray, and her husband, Jason, of Cole Camp; 11 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Valerie Appleton; a brother, Gerald Wendel; a sister-in-law, Victoria Wendel; and a brother-in-law, Edwin Chanek.
Larry’s wishes were to be cremated. Interment will take place at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.