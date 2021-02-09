Lenora Calzada Dabbs, 79, of Port Lavaca, was received by the Lord with open arms Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. She was born April 29, 1941 in Port Lavaca to the late Luiz Calzada and Rosa Ortiz.
Lenora was a loving mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a member of Our Lady of The Gulf Catholic Church and was a big Astros fan
In addition to her parents, Lenora was preceded in death by her sisters: Mary Gloria Garza, Victoria Calzada, Josephine Calzada, Nancy C. Rodriguez; and brothers, Julian Calzada, Billy Calzada.
She is survived by her sons, David “Mike” (Monica Maldonado) Dabbs, Robert (Loni Yarber) Dabbs, John (Stacey) Dabbs, Homer H. (Shirley) Dabbs; sisters, Terri C. Serna (Alfred Sr.), Dolores C. Del Toro, Rosa C. Garcia (Ismael Sr.); brothers Luis Calzada Jr. and John Calzada. She was blessed to have had 12 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation was held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, at Grace Funeral Chapel in Port Lavaca from with a Rosary recited at 7 p.m. Funeral Services were 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5, at Grace Funeral Chapel with Fr. Tommy Chen officiating. Burial followed at Port Lavaca City Cemetery. Pallbearers were John Dabbs Jr., Sean Dabbs, Larry Garza, Andy Garza, Beau Dugas and David “Mike” Dabbs. Honorary pallbearers included all of her nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
