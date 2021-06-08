Beloved mother and grandmother, Leona Lucille Bennetsen, 81, passed away peacefully May 31, 2021. She was born Oct. 19, 1939 in Sublime to Lester (Boots) and Lillie Emily Frieda.
Leona attended school at Sheridan and Hallettsville, and was a member of Zion Lutheran church in Sublime in her early years. She married Henry Bennetsen May 8, 1955 in Hallettsville. To this union was born five children: Rex Bennetsen, Sherry Bennetsen Taylor, Delton Bennetsen, Clinton Bennetsen and Darla Bennetsen George.
In 1960 the family moved to Seadrift, where Leona would spend the rest of her life. She raised her children in the small coastal town, and worked as an outstanding waitress at Seadrift Cafe and Barkett’s Restaurant for many years, loving her interaction with the customers. Leona attended First Assembly of God church for more than 60 years, singing in the choir with her beautiful “Loretta Lynn” voice.
Leona loved animals and could never turn away a stray cat. She would always invite others to family gatherings so that they could share in the fellowship and food. Leona loved growing different varieties of sweet smelling roses, her very favorite flower. She also made the best Thanksgiving chicken dressing in the entire county. But most of all, Leona Lucille Bennetsen loved and worshiped God Almighty and she absolutely loved her children more than life itself.
Leona is survived by four children: Rex (Mittie Bennetsen), of Victoria, Sherry (Rod) Taylor, of Seadrift, Clint Bennetsen, of Matagorda Peninsula Island, and Darla (David) George, of La Mesa, California; two sisters; Lila Bade, of Cuero and Joyce Koerth, of Bellville; 11 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Delton Bennetsen; sister, Lois Rita Cejka; and grandchild, Christopher Bowman.
A friend and family visitation for Leona was held from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at First Assembly of God church in Seadrift. A service will follow with Pastor Tim Smith officiating. A private burial with family will be held at a later date, at Seadrift cemetery.
