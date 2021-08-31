Leroy Ralph Hahn, 86, passed away peacefully Aug. 28, 2021, at Bethany Senior Living Center in Port Lavaca after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. He was born Dec. 10, 1934 in Calhoun County. His parents were Henry John Hahn and Wilhemina Katherine “Minnie” Konrad Hahn.
Leroy graduated from Port Lavaca High School, class of 1954. He farmed until 2005. In addition to farming, he was employed by Alcoa Corporation in Point Comfort for 28 years. Leroy was a lifelong member of Salem Lutheran Church in Port Lavaca. He loved to travel. He took his family on extensive vacations each summer, visiting almost every state west of the Mississippi River. He was an avid fisherman, and enjoyed hunting.
On Sept. 12, 1955, Leroy married Vera Ruth Williams. They raised five children: Vickie, who is deceased, Robert “Bobby” (Aretha) Hahn, Tammie (Wayne) Boyd, Kenneth “Jerry” (Karen) Hahn, all of Port Lavaca, and Bonnie (Tom) Griffin, of Boerne. He is also survived by his sister, Delda (Jack) Reynolds, of San Antonio. He had 13 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Leroy was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Alvin, William Sr., Oscar Alton, Andrew and Henry, sister, Alice Marbach; and daughter, Vickie Lea Hahn.
Visitation was held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, in the sanctuary of Salem Lutheran Church. A memorial service was at 11 a.m. followed by a reception in the church’s fellowship hall. Those who wish to remember Leroy in a special way can make gifts in his memory to Salem Lutheran Church or a hospice organization of their choice.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services are under the personal care of Grace Funeral Chapel, 1604 W. Austin St. Port Lavaca, Texas 77979, 361-552-1705.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.