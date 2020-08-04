Leville Adams, 73, of Point Comfort, passed away July 28, 2020. He was born July 30, 1946 in Port Lavaca to Tommy and Alfreda Adams.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
Leville is survived by his loving wife, Pauline Adams; daughters, Cherie Littles (Malcolm) and Sharla Butler (Tim); sisters, Cherry George (Dennis) and Jewell Faunce (Steve); three grandchildren, Tia, Lailah and Lauren; and great-grandchild, Shayla.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Hollis Love.
Cremation Services Entrusted to Victoria Mortuary & Cremation Service, Inc. 361-578-4646.
