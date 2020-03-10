Linda Karen Powers, 69, of Port Lavaca, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 in Victoria. She was born Aug. 31, 1950 in Okinawa, Japan to James Archie Campbell and Juanell Anderson Mitchell. She was a retired Register Nurse.
She is survived by her daughter, Julie (Donald) Gray, of Port Lavaca; son, Jimmy Collins, of Pearland; mother-in-law, Mary Nan Mercer, of Pampa; brother, Dr. Jim Campbell, of Carterville, Illinois; grandchildren: Alicia Villarreal, Brianna Collins, Ashley Garza and Kaitlyn Garza; and one great-grandchild, IzzaBella Brannan.
In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Ricky Leon Powers and brother, John Campbell.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
