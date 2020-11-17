Linda Lucille Brasseux, 75, formerly of Lake Charles, Louisiana, was called home to her Lord and Savior on Nov. 14, 2020. She was born Nov. 18, 1944 in Gilmer to Melvin and Thelma Thompson.
Linda retired from Walmart after 15 years of employment. She was an avid reader and really enjoyed reading about the Civil War. In addition, she loved cooking, baking, and adored spending as much time as she could with her daughter and grandchildren, whom her world revolved around.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Betty Lively; and brother, Floyd Thompson.
She is survived by her daughter, Katrina Pokluda and husband, Allan, of Seadrift; grandson, Brent Carpenter and his fiancé, Tayler, of Lake Jackson; granddaughters, Mikaela Morris and husband, Nathan, and Kaitlin Pokluda; three great-grandchildren, Khloe, Harper and Greyson; brother, Jerry Thompson and wife, Sue; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 9-10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at the First Baptist Church in Seadrift. Funeral services will follow at 10 a.m. with Rev. Randy Samuels officiating. Burial will follow in Seadrift Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Brent Carpenter, Nathan Morris, Gary Lively, Chris Lively, Jody Davis and George Davis.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the church, American Cancer Society, or American Heart Association.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
