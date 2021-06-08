Lloyd Earl “Bucky” Chatham, 78, of Seadrift, passed away May 31, 2021. He was born April 8, 1943 in El Paso to Charles P. Chatham and Mary M. Chatham.
Bucky had many passions in life, hunting, fishing, traveling, diving, rowing many years in the Texas Water Safari, volunteering at the Calhoun County Humane Society, his family and many friends he met along the way. He was blessed to have worked doing what he loved and retired as a commercial fisherman.
He is survived by his daughters, Shelly Anderson, Camarra Chatham and son, Billy Dale Chatham; sister, Annette White; brother, Robert G Chatham; 10 grandchildren, three great -grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, his beloved cat Mittens, and many wonderful friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jimmy Earl Chatham; and siblings: Mary Ella Chatham, Charles James Chatham, Maylene Plummer and Billy Ray Chatham.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 18, at Seadrift Cemetery.
Honorary Pallbearers are Butch Hodges, Tom Goynes, Roger See, Neil Brown, Marcus May, Russell Cady, Ricky Carter and Larry Key.
Memorial donations may be made to Calhoun County Humane Society in Port Lavaca, Texas.
