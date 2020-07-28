Lloyd James "Jim" Lofland, 73, of Port Lavaca, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020. He was born in Liberal, Kansas to Lloyd and Bonny Lofland.
Lloyd graduated the 94-A Session of the U.S. Border Patrol Academy in 1969 and enjoyed a 30-year career with the agency. He retired as a supervisory special agent with the Anti-Smuggling Unit. Lloyd loved adventure and the outdoors. His passion was sailing, which took him from Florida, through the Gulf of Mexico, to the Caribbean, and beyond.
He leaves behind four children: Brian, Dustin, Domonic, and Cristi; thirteen grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; his siblings, Chris Scroggs and Tom Lofland, and his foster dog, Mac. He will be dearly missed by all.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Sue Lofland and brother, Kip Lofland.
A private celebration of life for family and close friends was held at noon, Sunday, July 26.
Lloyd was an avid Fox News viewer and Republican. In lieu of flowers, Lloyd would've requested any contributions be made to the Donald J. Trump re-election campaign.
“Dad, may you have fair winds and following seas, we have the watch.”
