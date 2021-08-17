Lloyd W. Meyer, 84, of Port Lavaca, passed away Aug. 10, 2021. He was born Jan. 28, 1937 in Port Lavaca to Robert and Gladys Elder Meyer.
Lloyd worked as a farmer and then as a plant supervisor. He was a member of Grace Community Church. He enjoyed spending time hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his daughters: Kim (Trey) Tatum, Kyleen (Donny) Sparks, Kelly (Philip) Wehmeyer; sisters, Mary (Calvin) Sachtleben and Lois Ann Ramey; brothers, Bobby Meyer and Richard (Jackie) Meyer; grandchildren: Russell Tatum, Kassidy (Lane) Kocian, Shelby (Alex) Coleman, Kelsey Sparks, P.J. (Melanie) Wehmeyer, Kayla (Luke) Bieck, Stacey (Chris) Boswell, Elizabeth Meyer; great-grandchildren: Addison Branham, Parker and Kinley Wehmeyer, Everly, Everett, and Eloise Kocian, Asher and Presley Bieck, and Julia and Ethan Boswell; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Glenda J. Reneau Meyer; son, Keith Meyer; and his parents.
Visitation was from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral services were at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13, in the Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Billy Faltesek officiating. Burial followed at Six Mile Cemetery.
Pallbearers were P.J. Wehmeyer, Donny Sparks, Trey Tatum, Philip Wehymeyer, Lane Kocian, Russell Tatum, Alex Coleman and Luke Bieck.
Honorary pallbearers were his coffee buddies.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Calhoun County Humane Society, the Alzheimer’s Foundation, or the charity of your choice.
Words of comfort and special memories may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
