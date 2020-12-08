Lorena Marie Wilson, 84, of Groesbeck and formerly Port Lavaca, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Groesbeck LTC. She was born Oct. 4, 1936 to Earnest R. Munson and Fay (Cheek) Munson in Romayor, Liberty County, where she grew up and attended school.
Marie was united in marriage with James W. Wilson and they had three sons. They lived primarily in Port Lavaca until he retired from Union Carbide. She was a member of the Seadrift First Assembly of God church. They moved to Ace a few years and then moved to Groesbeck in 2001.
Marie loved to sew her own clothes. Her passion for gardening and flowers was the other main interest in her life. She continued her love for gardening in Groesbeck, and enjoyed being near two of her sons and grandson and his family.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, M. Russell Munson and Cecil W. Munson; and her husband of57 years, James Wilson, when he passed away in 2012.
She is survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Joyce and Richard Tullos, of Ace; son and daughter-in-law, Daniel and Frances Wilson, of Silsbee; son, Ernest Wilson, of Groesbeck; son and daughter-in-law, George and Dealva Wilson, of Thornton; grandson and his wife, Benjamin and Mandi Wilson, and great granddaughter, Edith Lynn Wilson, all of Thornton.
A memorial service will be held at Seadrift Cemetery at a later date.
The family wishes to express their appreciation for the care given Marie by the Groesbeck LTC during the last few months of her life.
