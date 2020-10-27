Loretta Ann “Madonna” Sandoval, 47, of Port Lavaca, journeyed to her eternal home Oct. 22, 2020. She died peacefully with her loving family at her side. Loretta was born on March 17, 1973 in Port Lavaca to Jose and Isabel Sandoval. Loretta was a 1991 graduate of Calhoun High School and a member of Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Savas and Carmen Soliz of Port Lavaca; paternal grandparents Jessie and Belia Sandoval of Port Lavaca; and her beloved Uncle Ruben Soliz.
Those left to cherish her memory include her mother Isabel Sandoval and father Jose Sandoval; sisters Denise Witte and husband Richard of Missouri City, Sonia Downs of Port Lavaca; brothers David Tyler of Lancaster, Javier Sandoval and wife Marietta of Round Rock, Jose Sandoval and wife Janell of Pflugerville, and Isaac Sandoval and wife Alysia of Port Lavaca.
Loretta is survived by numerous nieces and nephews that she adored and loved – Jarrah and Kyrstin Downs, Alexandra and Jessa Sandoval, London Witte, Isabella and Alayna Sandoval; nephews Kristifer, Brayden and Cayson Sandoval, and great nephew Kohen Morales. She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and countless loving and lifelong friends.
Loretta was a wonderful daughter and definitely a “daddy’s girl”. Oh, how she loved her daddy – they maintained a very loving and close relationship and her daddy’s love was exemplified by his constant encouragement and support for her. If there was music and dance, you would find Loretta on the dance floor with her Daddy or Isaac! She was a loving daughter to her mother as well and they were very close friends and her mother’s love will be forever.
Loretta loved her family. She never missed the opportunities to be with her cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and grandparents. She was always there to spend quality time with them. The little kids would always flock to her when they saw her. She was always surrounded by all of the children because they knew she was fun to be with. Being with the family was one of her life priorities and it was so important to her.
“Madonna” was a one of a kind person. Her friends and family will always remember her as being the life of the party. Everyone agrees that she would light up any room. People just loved being around her. Friends and family will always cherish the crazy, fun and good times they had with her. Speaking of some great times … she loved music and dancing. She had some serious rhythm and moves …. “Madonna” could dance J-Lo off any stage, any day, any time!! One of her many talents that she possessed. There are so many fond memories of this bigger than life human.
Even with this big personality, she was still a wonderful friend and a great listener to everyone. A special shout-out to some of her lifelong friends. Rosemary Flores Benavides, Michele Cobos, Terri Saldivar, Sara Bill, Gloria Cuellar and Terri Hill. They stood beside one other as true sisters; she loved her friends and was always grateful for their friendship and support. Thank you to her friends for always being there for our “Floretta”.
Loretta was “the real deal” … she gave you her unconditional and genuine love, care, concern and support. She had a quietness about her and had a huge heart filled with kindness, compassion and an extraordinary sensitivity for others. Her integrity, honesty and upstanding character was admirable and respected. When she saw that something wasn’t right, or that someone was not being treated right, she would speak up for that person. She was like the protector – everyone knew that Loretta had their back. She could be brutally honest but with a kind heart. She touched a lot of hearts during her brief stay on Earth.
“Madonna” will always be remembered for her friendly disposition, bubbly personality and the easiness of her warm presence. Oh her smile…. that beautiful smile of hers … she was always smiling or laughing, and it just made you smile when you would see her. Her sweetness will forever radiate in our memories.
Loretta had the most incredible sense of humor – her laughter was contagious, and she would laugh and laugh. Everyone knows how funny and crazy she was and that’s why everyone loved being around her.
A funny story was recounted by one of her friends about how she became known as “Madonna”. Back in her middle school days, Loretta showed up to school one Halloween dressed up and proudly announced that she was “Madonna”. She showed her friends the picture of Madonna and told them “I’m Madonna”. So, from that day forward, “Madonna” was her name!
We are thankful to our Almighty Father for blessing our lives with this wonderful gift of daughter, sister, niece, aunt and friend. We know you are safely home in the Arms of Jesus. May you rest in the Light of His Face as eternal peace and Heavenly Love surround you for all eternity.
Rest easy “Flo”. Thank you for the treasury of fond memories you have left us. You will be forever loved and missed. Pray for us.
Pallbearers are: Javier Sandoval, Jose Sandoval, Isaac Sandoval, Phillip Soliz, Ross Soliz and Damon Dexter.
Services for Loretta will be held at Angel Lucy Funeral Home in Port Lavaca. Visitation hours will be on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 from 5:00 pm-8:00 pm; Rosary begins at 6:00 pm. Visitation concludes at 8:00 pm.
Funeral Mass service will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020. Visitation begins at 9:00 am at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church followed by the funeral mass at 10:00 am with Father Tommy Chen officiating. Burial will be at the Port Lavaca Cemetery.
