Luda (Ludie) Marie Miller Meloy was born Aug. 24, 1935 and earned her wings after 84 years April 24, 2020 surrounded by her children. Born to the late Ruth Caton and Alvin Aaron Miller in Navidad, she was blessed to have five sisters.
Ludie married the love of her life, Bobby Joe Meloy of Ganado, March 21, 1958 and they enjoyed 62 years of happily ever after. They soon made a home in Alvin where their three children were born: Charles Alvin in 1960, Dwayne Edward in 1962, and Jana Marie in 1965. They packed their bags and moved to Port Lavaca in 1975 where Bobby was a school administrator and Ludie worked in the school cafeteria system. They retired back to Navidad in 1994 and enjoyed living close to her sisters and other friends and family.
Ludie was known as a servant of the Lord and volunteered in several ministries at her home parish of St. Agnes Catholic Church. She was a kind, compassionate, and caring woman who loved her family and friends second only to her Lord and Savior. She loved to travel and experience exciting adventures like zip lining and riding on a speed boat or a jet ski. She also loved cooking and baking and especially working in her yard and garden. She was so very proud of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and loved following their adventures on Instagram.
Ludie is survived by her husband, Bobby Joe Meloy, three children, eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Her son, Chuck and wife Shari of Shenandoah, daughter, Katy Evans and husband Bryan along with their children - Clara, Emma Lou, and Theodore of The Woodlands, son, Grady and wife, Marissa, along with their children – Molly, Jessica, Abigail, and Allison, of Conroe son, Dwayne and wife, Tricia of Katy, son, Kevin and wife Cassandra, of Houston, son, Kyle and wife, Kori and their son, Koa of Clearwater, daughter, Jana Hermes and husband, Keith of Richmond, son Blake and wife Danielle of Coppell, TX
Their son Reed and wife Paige of Mercer Island, WA
Their daughter Regan of Midland, TX
Their son Garrett of College Station, TX
She is also survived by her sisters, twin Mary Lou Faas of Navidad, TX, Ruth Hammack of Inez, TX, Agnes Southers and husband Carroll of Victoria, TX, Tommie Jenschke of San Antonio, TX, Cathryn Rutledge of Navidad, TX, and sister-in-law Shirley Meloy of Puyallup, WA
And many cousins, nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and so very many friends!
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St Agnes Catholic Church 506 Allen St, Edna, TX 77957 or to any charity of your choice.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.