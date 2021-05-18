Mabel J. Gaines went to be with the Lord May 10, 2021 at the age of 94. She was born April 10, 1927 in Wichita, Kansas to the late John and Frances Smock.
Mabel was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a city council member for many years as well as a volunteer with fire and EMS in Seadrift. She was a caretaker and enjoyed caring for her family. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband over the years.
She is survived by her sons, David Murff and Travis (Meredith) Gaines; daughter, Vicky Gaines; grandchildren, Madisyn (Jason) Actor, Rachel (Keith) Fuller and Jason (Shaye) Murff; and great-grandchildren: Amber Murff, Philip Murff, Joel Fuller and Regan Fuller.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip Gaines; sisters, Mae White, Frances “Susie” Gaines and Elsie Studeville; brother, Albert Pillsbury; daughter-in-law, Peggy Murff; and granddaughter, Mackenzie Gaines.
Visitation was held from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, May 15, with a funeral service at 11 a.m. at Assembly of God Church, in Seadrift. Interment followed at Seadrift Cemetery.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
