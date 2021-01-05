Manuel Escobedo, 85, of Port Lavaca, passed away Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 in San Marcos. He was born May 19, 1935 in Edinburg to the late Baltazar and Guadalupe Garcia Escobedo. He worked as a self-employed truck driver throughout his life.
He is survived by his loving wife, Andrea Maseda Escobedo; daughter, Cynthia Marie (Brent) Anderson; son, Manuel (Lorraine) Escobedo Jr.; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and sister; Lupe Escobedo, all of whom will cherish his memory.
In addition to his parents, Manuel was preceded in death by sisters, Lucia Cano and Hortencia Bazan; brothers, Eucebio “Chevo” Escobedo and Baldemar “Balde” Escobedo.
Visitation was held at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, followed by a Rosary at 9:30 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church with Fr. Tommy Chen officiating. Interment followed at Port Lavaca Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Brent Anderson, Tracy Henley, Albert Maseda, Austin Escobedo, Luis Calzada, and Lalo Ortiz.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.