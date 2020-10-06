Manuel G. Barrios, 78, of Port Lavaca passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. He was born
June 25, 1942 in Nell to the late Erminio Barrios and Pascuala G. Barrios.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Teresita S. Barrios, of Port Lavaca; daughters, Cinda Ibarra (Francisco), of Port Lavaca, and Cynthia Cardenas (Joe), of Texarkana, Arkansas; sons, Fidencio Barrios (Cecilia), of Port Lavaca, Larry Barrios (Josie), of Sugarland, Johnny Barrios (Alejandra), of Port Lavaca; sisters, Maricela Silgero, of Port Lavaca, Manuela Cantu, of Three Rivers, Anita Sandoval, of Sinton; brother, Roger Barrios, of Sinton. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great, great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Ofelia Cantu; brothers, Erminio Barrios Jr. and Amado Barrios Sr.
Services began from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, with a Rosary recited at 7 p.m. at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Port Lavaca. Visitation resumed at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church with a funeral Mass celebrated at 10 a.m. with Fr. Tommy Chen officiating. Burial will follow at Port Lavaca Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Jonathan Barrios, Jacob Barrios, Jorge Barrios, Johnny Barrios Jr., Nathan Edwards
and Oscar Solis. Honorary Pallbearers are Fidencio Barrios, Larry Barrios, Johnny Barrios Sr., Francisco Ibarra, Joe Cardenas and Oscar S. Solis.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300.
