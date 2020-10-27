Marcus Estrada, 83, of San Antonio and formerly of Seadrift, passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. He was born Aug. 22, 1937 in San Antonio to the late Edward Estrada and Francisca Z. Estrada.
He is survived by Mary Ovalle (Daniel), of Point Comfort, Olga Estrada, Margarita Miller (Edward), Melissa Hernandez (Hector), all of San Antonio; sons, Marcus Estrada Jr., of Port Lavaca, Alfredo Estrada, of San Antonio, Joe Albert Estrada, of Seadrift, Rodolfo Estrada, of Converse, Edward Estrada (Maria), of Seadrift, Enrique Estrada (Maria) and Juan Manuel Estrada (Martha), all of San Antonio; sisters, Mary G. Saenz (Henry), of Junction and Tencha G. Nunez (Joe), of San Antonio; brothers, Flodencio G. Estrada, Ruben G. Estrada and Edward G. Estrada (Maruca), all of San Antonio. He is also survived by 41 grandchildren, 55 great-grandchildren and six great, great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jesusa G. Estrada; sister, Irene G. Vargas; brothers, Pete G. Estrada and Frank G. Estrada.
Visitation will begin from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, with a Rosary recited at 6 p.m. at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Port Lavaca. Visitation will continue at 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, with a “Catholic funeral liturgy without Mass” to begin at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with Fr. James Dvorak of Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Seadrift Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Edward Estrada, Enrique Estrada, Rodolfo Estrada, Juan Estrada, Martin Estrada and Bryan Casarez.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300.
