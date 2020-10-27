Marcus Leo Blevins, 86, went to his heavenly home Oct. 17, 2020. He was born April 13, 1934 in Roemerville to the late Will Leo Blevins and Nora “Missy” Key.
He married the love of his life, Mary Sue Small Oct. 31, 1959. He was a commercial fisherman and shrimper most of his life. He was a devoted father and Christian. His service to his Lord Jesus was very important to him. For many years he joined Dennis “Poodle” Wittnebert and fellow Christians with the Nursing Home Ministry in Port Lavaca. He loved to talk, teach and sing about the Lord. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Mary Blevins; sons, Mark Blevins and Jimmy Clinton; grandsons, Marcus Blevins/Elyse, Devin Blevins/Kayla, Ryan Clinton and Taylor Blevins; granddaughters, Rufina Guzman, Samantha Morales Velasquez/Alexander, Raquel Clinton, and Kellie Blevins; four great-grandchildren and one great, great-grandchild; four brothers; four sisters and numerous other family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Leslie Blevins and Matthew Blevins; four brothers and one sister.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at Seadrift Cemetery with Pastor Jason Delgado at Seadrift Cemetery.
