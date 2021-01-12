Margaret R. Barefield went to be with the Lord Jan. 9, 2021 at the age of 86. She was born Oct. 29, 1934 in Bay City to the late Francisco and Clemencia Rangel.
Margaret was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She was a Christian lady. She never met a stranger and loved to talk with everyone. She enjoyed watching soap operas and old westerns.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Eugene Barefield Sr.; children, Mary Helen Martinez, Bertha Martinez (Andy) Gohn, Abraham (Angie) Garza and Eugene (Sylvia) Barefield Jr.; brother, Ray (Martha) Rangel; 18 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Clara Martinez Sanchez; siblings: Escilla Escamilla, Clara Rangel Moreno, Louis Rangel, Juan Rangel and Mary Rangel Charles.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, with a Rosary recited at 7 p.m. at Grace Funeral Chapel, 1604 W. Austin St. in Port Lavaca. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 15, at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
