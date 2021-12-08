Margarita “Margie” Barrera, 75, of Port Lavaca, passed away Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Victoria. She was born May 10, 1946 in Alliance, Neb. to the late Gilberto and Dora (Torres) Barrera.
Margie loved her children and grandchildren and always enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a huge Dallas Cowboys fan, along with most of her family, and supported them win or lose. She was known for her pineapple upside down cakes. She was a collector of bells, loved looking for items with apples, which she used as decorations in her house, and loved Eeyore, from Winnie the Pooh. She enjoyed tending to her plants. She leaves behind her pet turtle, Elvis and her cat, Sammy, which she adored. She will be missed so much by her family and friends.
Margie is survived by the father of her children, Johnny Ocanas Jr.; a daughter, Mary Helen Smith; three sons, Johnny Ocanas III, Paul Ocanas, Sr. and wife, Stephanie, Reynaldo Ocanas and wife, Jennifer; four sisters, Beatrice Ramirez, Carmen DeLaCeda, Lilly Williams and Betty Gonzalez; a brother, Roy Barrera; 21 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and numerous other family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Matthew Ocanas; a grandson, Christopher Paul Ocanas; a sister, Mary Portillo; and two brothers, Juan Partida and Gilbert Barrera.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at Grace Funeral Chapel, located at 1604 W. Austin St. in Port Lavaca. Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at Grace Funeral Chapel with Michael Boatwright officiating. Burial will follow in Port Lavaca Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Johnny Ocanas, III, Paul Ocanas, Sr., Rey Ocanas, Johnny Ocanas, IV, Juan Anguiano, III, Paul Ocanas, Jr., Ernest Maseda and Jerry Reyes.
