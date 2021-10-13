Margarita Quintanilla Remigio, 70, of Texas City, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. She was born Oct. 20, 1950 in Falfurrias to the late Guadalupe Quintanilla Sr. and Emilia Sandoval Quintanilla. She lived in Port Lavaca for many years before moving to Texas City.
Margarita never met a stranger. She was loving and had a heart of gold. She would give you the shirt off her back. She loved helping people. She was such a character. Those that knew her, knew she was funny, crazy, loud, and never sat still. She loved Jesus, her children, and family very much. She also loved bingo, going to the game rooms and her Chihuahua, Princess. She was one of a kind. Margarita will truly be missed very much.
She is survived by her companion, Armando Cantu; daughters, Angela Renee Lopez (Lupe), of Houston and Marcella Renee Reyes (Armando), of Port Lavaca; sisters, Mary Lou Ortiz, of Port Lavaca and Mary Esther Balderas (Roman), of Texas City; brothers, Guadalupe Quintanilla Jr. (Donda), of Oklahoma, Juan Manuel Quintanilla (Socorro), of Port Lavaca, Ernesto Quintanilla (Hopey), of Port Lavaca, Frank Quintanilla (Anita) of Alabama and Alfred Quintanilla (Doreen), of Port Lavaca; 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Emily Renee Basaldu; brothers, Joe Luis Quintanilla and Davis Quintanilla.
Visitation began at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Port Lavaca. Visitation will resume at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Port Lavaca Cemetery.
Pallbearers are her brothers and nephew, Robert Quintanilla. Honorary Pallbearers are Miguel Antonio Campos II and Mark Anthony Lopez.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300.
