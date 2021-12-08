Margie Evelyn McBride Buchanan, 86, passed from this life peacefully in her sleep in Tupelo, Miss. to be with her Lord Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Margie was born June 12, 1935, in Cuero to the late Zedok and Ida McBride.
She was raised in Cuero and lived there until she married her sweetheart, Vernon Neale (Buck) Buchanan. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.
After retirement from a long career with Southwestern Bell Telephone (now AT&T) in Cuero and General Telephone Company (now Verizon) in Port Lavaca, Margie’s primary focus was caring for her beloved family, especially her great-grandchildren. As time allowed, her favorite pastimes were spending time with her extended family, sewing and tending to her roses.
Married for almost 60 years, she leaves behind her surviving children, Mike Buchanan, of Houston, and Becky Rollins (Dan), of Tupelo, Miss.; grandchildren, Joel Caylor (Amber), of Port Lavaca, Melissa Caylor, of Houston, J. D. Rollins, of Houston and Kristin Rollins, of Fort Worth; great-grandchildren, John, Emily and Kinley Caylor, of Port Lavaca and Tucker and Trevor Caylor, of Houston; and her sisters, Ruth Ann Cowey, of Marble Falls, and Pat Brandt, of Bandera.
In addition to her parents, Margie was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Neale (Buck) Buchanan, her daughter, Pamela S. Caylor and several of her brothers and sisters.
A time of visitation will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 at Richardson Colonial Funeral Home with Pastor Brent Williams officiating. A service to celebrate Margie’s life will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the same location. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Joel Caylor, Danny Estes, John Franck and J D Rollins. Honorary Pallbearers are Steve Cowey, Dan Estes, Herman Morris, Frank Williams and Charles Willoughby.
In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made in her name to the Calhoun County Senior Citizens Center (2104 West Austin Street, Port Lavaca, Texas 77979), Friends of the Lee County Library, 210 N. Madison St., Tupelo, MS 38804, or the charity of your choice.
Known as Margie, Mern, and most importantly Granny, she lived up to those names in many ways in life, work, and family. After a short separation, she is now reunited with the love of her life, her sweet daughter and her brothers and sisters.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.