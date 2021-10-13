Maria Arriaga, 66, of Ganado, passed away Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. She was born Dec. 3, 1954 in Port Lavaca to the late Acencion Olivarez Sr. and Hortencia Trevino.
She is survived by her husband, Enis Arriaga, of Ganado; daughter, Delia Lauer (John), of Victoria; son, Eddie Guajardo, of Port Lavaca; sisters, Ramona Vasquez, of Victoria, and Juanita O. Trejo (Fernando), of Dallas. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Olivia Reyes; and brothers: Estevan Olivarez, Lupe Olivarez, Jose Olivarez, Acencion Olivarez and Raymundo Olivarez.
Visitation began from 4-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, with a Rosary recited at 7 p.m. at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Port Lavaca. Visitation resumed at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Port Lavaca with a funeral Mass celebrated at 11am. Burial followed at Port Lavaca Cemetery.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300.
