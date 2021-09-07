Maria C. Moreno, 93, of Port Lavaca, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. Maria was born April 9, 1928, in Matehuala S.L.P, to Diego Contreras and Adalberta Rocha.
Maria was an avid crocheter in her younger years and left many special, handmade mementos for her family and friends. She also enjoyed spending time outdoors and tending to her plants.
Left to cherish her memory are daughters, Janie Moreno, of Port Lavaca, Josie (Larry) Barrios, of Sugar Land; sons, Raymond (Mary) Moreno, of Port Lavaca; Raul (Sandra) Moreno, of Sugar Land; Ambrosio Moreno (Butch), of Port Lavaca; sister, Dominga Rangel, of Matehuala S.L.P.; honorary family members, Beatriz Moreno and family; as well as her beloved 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ramon Moreno Sr.; son, John Moreno; infant daughter, Francisca Moreno; and grandson, Scott Christopher Moreno.
A visitation was held from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Port Lavaca with the Holy Rosary recited at 7 p.m. by Maria’s granddaughters, Kristi Rae Moreno, Stephanie Moreno, Sabrina Moreno and Miranda Barrios. Visitation continued at 11 a.m. Friday Sept. 3, at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church with a Mass at 2 p.m. Burial followed at Port Lavaca Cemetery.
Honoring Maria as pallbearers were her grandsons: Karlos Moreno, Michael Moreno, Kasey Moreno, Steven Moreno, Jacob Barrios, and Michael Anthony Moreno. Maria’s granddaughter, Lily Moreno, and her great-grandchildren, Anthony Moreno, Karlos Ray Moreno, Jr., John Moreno, David Rey Moreno, Maya Rae Moreno, Charlie Guillen, Jr., Carson Guillen, Sofia Guillen, Nadia L. Suniga, Naomi Suniga, Kaela M. Moreno, Audrina Moreno,and Violet Moreno served as honorary pallbearers.
Donations may be made to Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church Capital Campaign.
Services are under the care and direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home 361-575-3212.
