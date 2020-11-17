Maria Garcia Espinosa, age 91, passed away Nov. 16, 2020, at Bethany Senior Living Center. She was born in Aug. 2, 1929 in Matagorda to Serafin and Eloisa Garcia.
Maria loved all her family and friends dearly. She is remembered for her love of sewing and quilting for her family and friends. She also loved to cook her signature enchiladas and tortillas for family and friends.
Maria is survived by her children: Armando Espinosa (Ofelia), Liz Guerra (Ray), Martha Thurman (Steve), Yolanda Ferguson (Rob), and Mary Ann Meir; sisters, Trinie Rios, Elva Villegas and Anjelica Tamez; grandchildren: Ray, Tiffany, and Alfred Guerra, Cory, Kyle and Charity Thurman, Christopher, Nicholas Michael, Amber, Nathaniel and Bianca Meir, of Victoria, Erika and Armando Espinosa III, and Patrick Ferrell. She had 19 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Armando Espinosa.
Services will be held beginning with a public viewing at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Palacios. A Rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. followed by a Mass at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Palacios Cemetery.
Under the guidance of Angel Lucy’s Funeral H
