Maria Juanita Guevara “Janie Hill” Maria Juanita Guevara, or as everyone knew her “Janie Hill”, Janie is proceeded in death by her mother; Dominga Martinez Garcia, father; Raymond Hill, and was blessed enough to have an additional father who helped raised her; Reynaldo Jesus Garcia. Janie is survived by 2 daughters; Laura Ruiz (sil - Marco) and Rosa Alvarez, 1 son; Luis Guevara, Jr., 1 brother; San Juan “Johnny” Garcia (sil - Domitila), 7 grandchildren (Jaime, Giovanni, Abigail (Castillo), Jose Francisco Alvarez, Essiah, Lisseth, and Deliah (Guevara), and her 5 beautiful great grandbabies; Reagan, Audrey, Ozious, Ella (Castillo) and Sofia Santana, whom she adored all very much. She is also survived by many wonderful relatives and friends who she loved like family. Though she loved her children and grandchildren very much and was very proud of them all. Janie was most proud of being a great-grandmother. This was the most important thing to Janie and brought much delight to her life. They were all her pride and joy, and this is where she drew her strength from.
The woman who walked the streets of Port Lavaca until her last days. The woman who knew a lot about everybody. Maybe more than she should. I still wonder, how did she know? The woman who jumped from subject to subject without finishing a story she told, never failing to confuse me. The woman who gave birth to the first love of my life, my little brother. The woman who said, she wanted to live long enough to see her great grandchildren grow. The woman who would snack all day long, when on a road trip. The woman who annoyed me because she spoke the brutal, blunt truth, instead of a beautiful lie. The woman who nagged me to start going to church. The woman who had seemed immortal, even at her age The woman is gone now, forever. The woman who I still can’t believe is gone. Honestly, I am content. She had a good run in life. She did things her way. She is with family and friends that I know she missed dearly. She is in a place where she is truly immortal. Where she will watch over us forevermore. The grief will go on for the rest of my life. The regret of not saying I love you, the last time we spoke. The guilt of not haven spent more time with her, when I could have. I hope it stays with me forever, so that I am reminded of the temporality of it all, so that I can remember to say I love you. So that I can remember to spend more time with loved ones. So that I remember this last lesson she left me with for the rest of my days. Just a short few weeks ago, Janie was able to attend and spend a wonderful evening surrounded by family, her grandchildren and great grandchildren at her eldest grandsons wedding, and even had two last dances, one with her grandson and the other with her son in law. Today, she dances with her Lord and Savior on the streets of gold behind the pearly gates of heaven!
Throughout her life Janie had many obstacles, as she struggled for over 15 years with renal failure and multiple illnesses. Yet through it all, she always kept her faith and her love of family intact, while remaining focused on getting better, and always being thankful to God for everything in her life, big and small.
Janie was able to touch so many people, in so many ways. May her perseverance through adversity be a powerful lesson for us all. This is the legacy she leaves to her family!
Besides her family, Janie loved and enjoyed attending church services at Grace Speaks Ministries with Pastor Kevin LeVrier and his family, in which she was a faithful member since 2013. Janie also enjoyed attending church functions though the woman’s ministry, home prayer services and would often travel seeking to hear the word of God, as often as possible. The family would like to express their most sincere appreciation to Pastor Kevin and his family, for all his years of dedicated service and continual pastoral support, of always visiting our mother at the hospital, nursing home, and always assisting our mother with her needs. We sincerely appreciate you Pastor Kevin and your family for sharing you, with her. Your assistance with our mother did not go unnoticed.
Please join us for a Celebration of her Life on Saturday, November 30th from 3:00 – 7:00 pm at Central Baptist Church, 1900 Main St. in Port Lavaca, TX. On behalf of her daughters Laura and Rosa, her son Luis, Jr. and her brother San Juan “Johnny” Garcia. We would like to express our appreciation for all the love and support during our time of mourning the loss of our beloved mother and sister. We love you all! - Laura, Rosa, Luis and Johnny
