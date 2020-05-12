Maria Ramirez Morales, 81, of Houston, and formerly of Port Lavaca, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020. She was born July 20, 1938 in Alice to the late Guadalupe Ramirez and Pilar Garcia Ramirez.
She is survived by daughters: Maria Cedillo (Jessus) of Houston, Frances Ruiz (Bill) of Saginaw, Dora Morales (Sef) of Placedo, Priscilla Sanchez (Juan) and Tracy Munoz (Pedro) of Houston; sons, Domingo Morales Jr. (Cindy) and David Morales, of Port Lavaca; sisters, Irene Torres, of Phoenix Arizona, and Janie Luera (Goyo), of Alice; brothers, Raul Ramirez (Nora), Guadalupe Ramirez and Tony Ramirez, all of Alice. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Belinda Ramirez, of Alice, 36 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren and seven great, great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Domingo Morales Sr.; parents; sister, Dominga Rodriguez; brother, Bobby Ramirez; and four grandchildren.
Graveside Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 16, at Morales Cemetery in Long Mott.
Pallbearers will be Juan Sanchez, Sefarino Vargas, Remigio (Mic) Morales III, Pedro Torres, Waldo Herrera Sr. and Joshua Morales Sr. Honorary pallbearers are Justin Morales, Keshawn Morales, Domingo D. Morales, Rudy Sanchez, Jesse Baladez and Mando Sanchez.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300.
