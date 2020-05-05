Maribel Morales went to be with the Lord April 29, 2020 at the age of 59. She was born May 15, 1960 in Port Lavaca to Esteban Olascuaga and Ofelia Gonzales.
A loving wife, mother and grandmother, Maribel had been a resolution support specialist with Travelers Insurance where she had worked for 36 years. She was also a member of Seadrift Community Church.
She was preceded in death by her father; husband, Gilberto Morales; and granddaughter, Nevaeh Ramirez.
She is survived by her mother, Ofelia Narvaiz; daughters, Amy Ramirez and Laura Flores and her husband, Jorge Flores Jr.; son, Francisco Morales; grandchildren Antony Johnson, Filimon Ramirez III, Mateo Ramirez and Elijah Flores; 10 brothers and sisters and other loving family members.
A memorial visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, May 15, at Grace Funeral Chapel, in Port Lavaca.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
